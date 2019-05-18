Menu

Advertising

Telford gun and grenade suspect appears in court

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A man arrested on suspicion of attempting to acquire a gun, bullets and grenades has appeared before magistrates in Telford.

Telford Justice Centre

Octavius Waldron, 37, faced offences of attempting to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life, attempting to purchase a handgun.

He is also accused of attempting to unlawfully and maliciously possess or have under his control an explosive substance, namely three fragmentation grenades, with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property or to enable another so to do on or before May 7.

At a hearing in the town yesterday Waldron, of no fixed abode, spoke only to confirm his name and national insurance number.

There was no application for bail.

Miss Sara Beddow, prosecuting, asked for the matter to be committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court where it will next be heard on June 17 for a plea and directions hearing.

The magistrates remanded Waldron in custody until then.

The matter relates to the seizure of a Glock pistol, an FN57 pistol and 350 rounds of ammunition by officers from the National Crime Agency following a swoop in the Ketley Bank area on May 7.

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News