Police seek help tracking down wanted Telford man

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police are appealing for help from the public help to track down a wanted man.

Michael Port

Michael Port, 40, from Boulton Grange in Randlay, Telford, is wanted for a recall to prison after he breached the terms of his licence.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

