Thieves and vandals target historic hall near Oswestry

Police say that Brogyntyn Hall has also been targeted by thieves.

The grade one listed hall, once the family home of Lord Harlech, is being restored by local company, JR Pickstock as part of a wider building development.

Burglars got into the building last month and stole a number of carved items from inside.

Officers say a number of items were offered for sale on a social media market place on May 6.

"Police were informed and the items were recovered," a spokesman said.

"We are also trying to identify a number of young people who have been visiting the the hall while it is being restored and damaging the fabric of the historic building.

"Help to identify members of the group will be appreciated. Please contact 101 and quote incident reference 0141s 080519."