Jailed: Woman sexually abused three-year-old child

Miranda Parry, 42, of Beech Tree Avenue, Llay, near Wrexham, denied any wrong-doing during her three-day trial last month at Mold Crown Court.

But she was unanimously convicted of nine charges – indecent assault, inciting the child to commit acts of gross indecency, and one of ill-treatment, dating back to the year 2000 and 2001.

The judge said that he had tried to rationalise why she had done it.

In addition to the prison sentence, her licence was extended by a year because she was a defendant of particular concern.

The judge ordered her to register with the police as a sex offender for life.

A life-time sexual harm prevention order was made and a restraining order was made not to contact the victim or victim’s mother ever again.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said her childhood and education had suffered a massive impact.

Henry Hills, defending, said that his client was a woman of good character.

There was no evidence of any on-going interest in the sexual abuse of children.