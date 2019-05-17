Ex-manager of Whitchurch football team admits grooming charge

Carl Everall, 28, of Haweswater Avenue, Crewe, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Thursday after he admitted one count of engaging in sexual communications with a child.

Everall is a former joint manager of Whitchurch Alport, and also worked as a coach at the Football League club Crewe Alexandra.

He has since been sacked by Crewe, who he joined from Whitchurch Alport in 2017.

Everall had also played occasionally for the Whitchurch side during the 2017/18 season.

Cheshire Police has confirmed Everall's conviction, which came after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

It emerged that he had used a social media app to communicate with the girl.

A statement from the police force said: "Everall started to send messages to the girl on Snapchat in January 2018 which became steadily more concerning and only stopped after he was arrested in September 2018.

"When interviewed by officers Everall admitted that what he sent was 'inappropriate'."

Everall was given a three year community order with a 35 day rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to go on a sexual offenders treatment programme.

He was also told to sign the sex offenders' register for five years and was given a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Detective Constable Gail Burndred said: “The victim, with the support of her family, has shown great maturity throughout the investigation.

"Everall had undergone safeguarding training through his coaching career and knew full well the effect that this conduct can have on young people.”

Crewe confirmed that Everall had been sacked in February.

A spokesman said: “Carl Everall was suspended immediately after breaking safeguarding rules in September and his contract was terminated in February.”