‘Firearms nerd’ set off major bomb alert

Pyrotechnic powder mixed with ball bearings were found which were not safe to be stored or handled.

Mold Crown Court heard how local streets were closed off and a local school was told to keep all pupils inside until the incident was dealt with. The explosives were taken to a green area, buried two feet in the ground and detonated.

Prosecuting barrister Anna Price told how police also found a number of weapons, which were legally held, apart from one Taser or stun gun.

Phillip Stephen Davies, 30 and his then wife Carys Davies, 37, changed their pleas after the jury had been sworn in for their trial and admitted making an explosive substance back in April 2017, following the search of their former flat in Chapel Street, Wrexham.

It was accepted that Mr Davies, of Boston Gate, Wrexham, described as a firearms nerd, had de-constructed commercially available fireworks and made smaller explosive items in order to flush out rabbits when he went hunting.

She pleaded guilty on the basis that she had provided him with empty perfume bottles in which he made the items.

He received a suspended prison sentence and she received a conditional discharge. Judge Niclas Parry said that in the current climate, there could be no tolerance for the making or any kind of explosive device.

It was accepted that he meant no harm to any person or building. The defendant had health issues and other issues.

While such an offence always had to be marked with a custodial sentence he would receive a 10 month prison sentence suspended for a year, with 30 days rehabilitation, the judge said.

Judge Parry told Mrs Davies, of Maes Meillion, Minera, that she would receive a 12 month conditional discharge.

The couple had no previous convictions.

Henry Hills, for Mrs Davies, said that she had purchased the bottles on Amazon. He said she was a decent person of good character who had a very difficult adult life and had four children from a previous abusive relationship.