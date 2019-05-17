Crime chiefs welcome probation move

The government has announced that supervision of all offenders in England and Wales is now being brought back in-house.

It is a move that will see the public National Probation Service (NPS) take over management of low and medium-risk cases, which are currently handled by private providers.

Under the existing system, high-risk individuals are supervised by the NPS, with all other work assigned to community rehabilitation companies. David Jamieson, police and crime commissioner for the West Midlands, said: “I welcome the news on probation. The current chaos was an avoidable disaster caused by Chris Grayling’s ideological experiment.

“His failure has wasted hundreds of millions of pounds, let victims down and failed to rehabilitate offenders.

“I am pleased that the government has seen sense. High levels of re-offending, have contributed to large rises in crime that people have experienced in recent times.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion also welcomed the decision.

He said: “I welcome this important announcement. While the reforms to probation services were well intended, it is clear they have not worked for a number of complex reasons.

“Effective, efficient probation services are vital to reducing reoffending, preventing crime, reducing demand on our police, and preventing harm in our communities.”

Under the new model, the Government will provide up to £280 million a year for probation “interventions” from the private and voluntary sectors.

Each NPS region will have a dedicated “innovation partner” responsible for providing unpaid work and accredited programmes.