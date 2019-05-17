Advertising
Three arrested after stabbing in Shrewsbury street
Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a late night attack in Shrewsbury.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was attacked by three men as he parked his vehicle in Greyfriars Road, Longden Coleham on Monday night.
He only later realised he had been stabbed and was taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Two men, aged 21 and 22, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested yesterday.
They are currently assisting police with their inquiries.
Following the attack, a police cordon was in place close to Coleham Primary School and a second outside a shop on Wyle Cop.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 4s 140510.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org
