Seven banned from Newtown pubs

The town's pubwatch committee met to decide whether a number of people should be banned following incidents of alcohol related crime and disorder.

Bans can range from three months to indefinitely and keep individuals out of all licensed premises displaying the BOBB sign.

Newtown Sergeant Stephen Vaughan who heads up the scheme said licensees would not tolerate anti-social behaviour in their premises.

"BOBB keeps such people out, making it safer and more enjoyable for everyone else," he said.

"It is an effective tool to help prevent, reduce and tackle alcohol related offences within our communities. In addition, those who are found in possession of illegal controlled drugs on licensed premises can also be taken forward for discussion with a view to being banned.

"This ban prevents all those listed from entering any licensed premises in Newtown and the surrounding area."

He said anyone breaching bans would see the period extended.