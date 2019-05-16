Man punched another in face in Shrewsbury

Lee Austin James, 29, pleaded guilty to an offence of causing grievous bodily harm to David Shields with intent during an incident in the town on August 29, 2017.

James, of Lambourn Drive, Copthorne, previously denied the charge and was due to stand trial at the crown on Tuesday.

However, he changed his plea ahead of the hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Benjamin Close said: “The plea is acceptable. It is not being made on any basis.”

The case was adjourned for reports until June 24 when he will be sentenced.

James was granted conditional bail until then.