Builders' vehicles stolen from building sites in the Oswestry area

Police are investigating a spate of thefts of the large vehicles and are urging people who may have seen anything suspicious, or know where they could be being sold, to contact them.

Between 6-7pm on May 10, a Thwaites one tonne, Hi-tip dumper truck was stolen from a building site in Knockin.

It is believed to have been taken away in the back of a silver Ford Transit van.

Overnight on May 8 thieves cut the padlocks on gates and a green Outlander quad bike was stolen from an outbuilding at a farm in Morton, Oswestry.

Officers say they are also investing similar raids on building sites in the previous weeks.

A Kobota excavator was stolen from a site at Shotatton between May 2-3, a Thwaites one tonne dumper truck was stolen from the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital at Gobowen at around 6.30pm on April 24 and a mini, one tonne dumper truck was taken from a building site at Weston Rhyn between April 17-18.

Anyone with information in connection to these or any further incidences, contact the police on 101.

For emergencies call 999.

Information can also be given to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website crimestoppers-uk.org.