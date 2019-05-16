Menu

Advertising

Bikes stolen from shed in Wellington

Wellington | Crime | Published:

Three bikes were stolen during a garden shed burglary in Wellington.

Thieves broke into a shed in Park Street, Wellington between 9am and 3.40pm on Tuesday.

They took three bikes, including a Raleigh Racer, a blue Apollo mountain bike, and a white mountain bike.

Anybody who was in the area or has information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 citing reference number 0471S 150519.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Wellington Telford Local Hubs

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News