Bikes stolen from shed in Wellington

Thieves broke into a shed in Park Street, Wellington between 9am and 3.40pm on Tuesday.

They took three bikes, including a Raleigh Racer, a blue Apollo mountain bike, and a white mountain bike.

Anybody who was in the area or has information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 citing reference number 0471S 150519.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org