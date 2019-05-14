Menu

Police alert as bullets discovered at Shropshire waste site

By Sue Austin | Craven Arms | Crime | Published:

Police have warned that ammunition must be disposed of properly after shotgun cartridges and bullets were found at a waste management site in Shropshire.

Officers received a telephone call from staff at the Craven Arms waste management site on Long Lane on Friday morning after a member of the public had left two bullets and a box of shotgun cartridges there.

Officers collected the ammunition and said arrangements were then made for their safe disposal.

West Mercia police said that ammunition should be surrendered at a police station or disposed of through a registered firearms dealer or through another authorised firearm certificate holder.

