Police alert as bullets discovered at Shropshire waste site
Police have warned that ammunition must be disposed of properly after shotgun cartridges and bullets were found at a waste management site in Shropshire.
Officers received a telephone call from staff at the Craven Arms waste management site on Long Lane on Friday morning after a member of the public had left two bullets and a box of shotgun cartridges there.
Officers collected the ammunition and said arrangements were then made for their safe disposal.
West Mercia police said that ammunition should be surrendered at a police station or disposed of through a registered firearms dealer or through another authorised firearm certificate holder.
