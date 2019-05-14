Man in 20s stabbed in Shrewsbury street

It is believed the incident happened in Greyfriars Road, Longden Coleham, at about 11.45pm last night.

The man, in his 20s, was attacked by three men as he parked his vehicle in the street.

He later realised he had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police cordoned off part of Greyfrairs Road, close to Coleham Primary School, with tape and police officers were stationed in the road.

Another cordon was set up outside an alleyway on Wyle Cop where a quantity of blood was visible on the pavement outside Feet First shoe shop and Juliet Chilton Interiors.

The businesses were unable to open first thing in the morning and other nearby shops were unsure what had happened.

One businessman said he had seen the blood on the pavement and had asked a policeman who had been stationed close to the scene what had happened, but was told they could not divulge any information.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the offenders and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Scott Harris said: "We're carrying out Inquiries to trace those responsible and I would urge anyone who has information to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting reference 4s 140510.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org