Restaurant robbery leaves staff scared

Now Dough & Oil manager Zak Hammond has demanded police do more to stop robberies and break-ins at town centre businesses.

The popular pizza restaurant in Castle Street was targeted on Monday morning. CCTV footage shows two men enter after worker Dragica Trifunovic opened the doors, and take several items.

Zak said: "One of our staff members came to open up. It was dark inside and she couldn't see so she went to turn the lights on. When she came back up two intruders had stolen her bike, purse and mobile phone, all in the space of a minute and a half."

He claims that police have not visited, and that given the compelling evidence at his disposal, it is a source of frustration.

"She called 999 but she got passed onto a 101 person because it wasn't an emergency. This happened on Monday and it still hasn't been assigned to an officer. On Thursday I dragged in an officer on patrol off the street. They know who it was. They said they know the two individuals. But the police haven't bothered to send anyone out to deal with it.

"The member of staff is an older lady and she feels like she's been targeted. She's scared to come in."

Zak has seen people on the CCTV cameras attempt to break-in overnight too, and insists it isn't just Dough & Oil that is being targeted.

He said: "Other businesses have experienced this. There was an attempted break-in at the Little Gourmet cafe recently. I showed them the CCTV from my cameras of it happening.

"We know it's not homeless people. We feed the homeless. It's drug users who come into town, robbing to fund their next fix.

"I've been trying to reassure my staff that it is safe. Unfortunately all businesses are having to be careful."

West Mercia Police confirmed the incident was reported at 8.20am on Monday and that investigations are ongoing, but made no comment on why no officer has been to visit the restaurant yet.