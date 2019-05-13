Police officers take leading roles in Shropshire

Superintendents Paul Moxley and Mo Lansdale have responsibility for the force’s local policing areas of Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire respectively.

The policing areas reflect the local authority boundary areas with Supt Moxley working closely with colleagues at Telford & Wrekin Council and Supt Lansdale working with Shropshire Council.

Both are supported by command teams made up of two chief inspectors each – one responsible for Safer Neighbourhood Teams and one responsible for 24/7 response officers, as well as a detective chief inspector each, responsible for crime investigation.

They are overseen by Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell who is the policing lead for the north of the force which covers Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire.

He said: “I’m really pleased to introduce both Paul and Mo as the local commanders for Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire. They both bring great and varied experience from other roles to lead policing in their respective areas and are committed to putting local communities at the heart of everything we do.”

Supt Moxley said he was delighted to be returning to Telford, and hailed the efforts of his staff to help and protect their community.

He said: “I’m very pleased to be able to return to Telford & Wrekin as the local policing commander having previously worked as a chief inspector here. I have a genuine and passionate team of staff, officers and PCSOs who worked really hard to do their level best for the residents and communities of the borough and I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity to work with them and all the partner agencies to try to make a positive impact for the community.”

Supt Lansdale added: “Shropshire is a fantastic county and I look forward to continuing to work with our local communities and partner agencies to lead policing across the local policing area. I’m really proud of the dedication and commitment our officers and staff demonstrate in making sure they deliver the best possible service to our communities.”