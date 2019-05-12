Tyres dumped near Shropshire beauty spot

The tyres were discovered on land above the Cardington area on Saturday.

Police have condemned the fly-tipping and have urged people who see similar dumping to contact them and the local authority.

Officers who came across the tyres tweeted: "It is an example of irresponsible people who choose to ruin the environment. Please report anyone who is seen to fly tip".

Rural East SNT.Tyres dumped above Cardington area. An example of irresponsible people who choose to ruin the environment. Please report anyone who is seen to 'fly tip#RuralCrime. #RuinOurCountryside pic.twitter.com/AwDoXs42aM — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) May 11, 2019

They said such dumping of rubbish was rural crime and ruined the countryside.

Cardington is to the east of Church Stretton and is close to Caer Caradoc, which had a hill fort on top believed to be one of the fortresses of Caractacus who fought the Romans in the county.

The publication of the dumped tyres led to a post from one man who said while not condoning fly-tipping, given the cost of taking trade waste to dispose of legally it was no surprise.

"It is £81 plus VAT per half ton, be it half a ton of five kilogrammes, I'm not condoning it, but seriously it’s only going to get worse," he said.

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence punishable by a fine of up to £50,000 or 12 months imprisonment if convicted in a magistrates' court.

The offence can attract an unlimited fine and up to five years imprisonment if convicted in a crown court.