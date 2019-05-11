Jailed: Telford man breached court order by going to woman's home

Andrew McManus was made subject to a domestic violence prevention order on April 8 for 28 days which prevented him from visiting the woman’s Telford home.

Prosecuting on behalf of West Mercia Police, Pc David Worrall said officers were called to the property on May 5 and the defendant was found there and subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault.

McManus, 34, of Harrison Close, Madeley, admitted breaching the order.

Miss Sarah Cooper, defending, said: “This breach came at the tail end of that 28 days. He has admitted it. He has been in custody for a week. By and large he has stayed out of trouble.”

The defendant also pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine on October 27, 2018, relating to a separate incident.

For breaching the prevention order he was jailed for four weeks. For possession of the drugs he was fined £100 or must serve one day’s detention in lieu.