Warning after garden furniture thefts across Shropshire

By Mat Growcott | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

People have been warned to stay vigilant after a spate of garden furniture thefts around Shropshire.

A bronze statue of a stag standing 4ft 6ins tall was stolen from a front garden near Market Drayton.

The stag was stolen from Station Road, Adderley, between April 26 and May 4.

There was also a theft of a giant metal bird from the garden of a house in London Road, Woore, in the same period.

A heavy, cast iron, garden bench was stolen from a property in Dorrington, Shrewsbury, over last weekend and two stone troughs were taken from a garden at St Martins on Tuesday.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Please advise your neighbours, friends and relatives to security mark and secure valuable garden furniture, to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious persons who might be noting future garden targets in your neighbourhood."

Anybody with information about any of the stolen items is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

