Telford man wanted for recall to prison

By Lisa O'Brien | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man from Telford.

Wayne Titley

Wayne Titley, 43, whose last known address was Crescent Road, in Hadley, is wanted for a recall to prison after he breached the terms of his licence.

Officers are carrying out inquiries to locate him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to get in contact with West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

