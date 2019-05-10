Telford man wanted for recall to prison

Wayne Titley, 43, whose last known address was Crescent Road, in Hadley, is wanted for a recall to prison after he breached the terms of his licence.

Officers are carrying out inquiries to locate him.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to get in contact with West Mercia Police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org