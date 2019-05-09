Telford drink driver's car ended up in middle of road

Ionel Matache was found to be more than twice the legal limit following the incident near his home, in Boulton Grange, Randlay.

The 44-year-old admitted driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit on April 7.

Jenny Winzor, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court how a breath test found Matache had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

“At 11.30am police were called to Boulton Grange to a report that the defendant was heavily intoxicated and trying to get into his car which was parked across the middle of the road," said Miss Winzor.

“He was trying to put the handbrake on.

“Witnesses told the police officers that he had tried to drive the car and that they believed he had been drinking.

“The defendant said he went to collect his beer from the car and the handbrake was off. He realised this and asked a passerby to to help him move the car,” Miss Winzor said.

Representing himself and speaking through an interpreter Matache, a Romanian national, said: “I want to say that I’m very sorry.”

For drink driving he was banned from the road for 21 months. He was also fined £300, ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victims’ surcharge of £30.