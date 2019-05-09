Shifnal landlord fined for claiming illegitimate benefits

Dry cleaner James Sokolov, 70, was overpaid to the tune of £3,999 after failing to inform Telford & Wrekin Council the family had moved out resulting in him not being entitled to the rent money.

He was ordered to pay a total of £735 after pleading guilty to one count of dishonesty between August 1, 2016, and March 2, 2017. Miss Jenny Winzor, prosecuting, said: “This is an overpayment of housing benefit in respect of a property that the defendant was renting out. He was aware that it was vacant, but failed to tell the authorities."

Dementia

The court was told he was the landlord and had been renting it to a couple since 2012 and the benefit had ceased. She added: “The former tenant was contacted by the council. He confirmed that they had vacated the house in July 2016 and that Sokolov was aware that they had left.

“They vacated the address at his request and he gave them two months' notice. At first the defendant was reluctant to speak to the council and said he had dementia which had caused him issues.”

Sokolov, of Long Lane, Shifnal, initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, but later changed his plea to guilty. He was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday. The court heard he had repaid the money claimed on the Shifnal property.

In mitigation, Miss Jodie Smith, defending, said: “He is a dry cleaner by trade.

“He has stage one dementia. The rented house was used as pension income to keep him going. The tenant left the house in a mess and owed £1,500 rent.

“It seems to me he just had not notified the council quickly enough to say the tenants had left.” Sokolov was fined £500 and ordered to pay costs £185 and victims’ surcharge of £50.

The court also made a fines collection order.