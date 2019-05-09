Menu

Advertising

Police release images of man and car involved in burglary

By Rory Smith | Newport | Crime | Published:

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to over a burglary near Newport.

A bank card was stolen from a house in Edgmond on Thursday, March 21 and has since been used at a garage in Shawbirch, Telford and a store in Hodge Hill, Birmingham.

Police are keen to speak to the man

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as well as to trace what they believe to be an older style silver Ford Galaxy.

Police are trying to trace what they believe to be an older style silver Ford Galaxy

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 306s210319 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on crimestoppers-uk.org.

Crime News Newport Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News