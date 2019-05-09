Advertising
Police release images of man and car involved in burglary
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to over a burglary near Newport.
A bank card was stolen from a house in Edgmond on Thursday, March 21 and has since been used at a garage in Shawbirch, Telford and a store in Hodge Hill, Birmingham.
Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as well as to trace what they believe to be an older style silver Ford Galaxy.
Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 306s210319 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on crimestoppers-uk.org.
