Cars stolen after keys taken from Telford home

The black Mercedes and the red Kia Picanto were both recovered after being reported missing from an address in Apley on the night of April 30.

The Mercedes was found the morning after in Hiatt Avenue, Wellington, while the Kia turned up on May 2 in Elmwood Road, Arleston.

Police said it is the third such theft in the area in the past two months, and asked anyone with information to call 101 and cite incident number 0067s of May 1.

Alternatively, information can be passed free and anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org