Menu

Advertising

Cars stolen after keys taken from Telford home

By Rob Smith | Leegomery | Crime | Published:

Burglars stole two cars after taking the keys from the owners' home.

The black Mercedes and the red Kia Picanto were both recovered after being reported missing from an address in Apley on the night of April 30.

The Mercedes was found the morning after in Hiatt Avenue, Wellington, while the Kia turned up on May 2 in Elmwood Road, Arleston.

Police said it is the third such theft in the area in the past two months, and asked anyone with information to call 101 and cite incident number 0067s of May 1.

Alternatively, information can be passed free and anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime News Leegomery Telford Local Hubs
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News