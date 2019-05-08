Teenager arrested over robbery outside Telford hotel

A man approached two people at about 6.40pm on Saturday, May 4, in St Quentin Gate outside the International Hotel, near to the roundabout in the centre of Telford, before forcibly taking a jacket from one of them.

Police say they believe he then approached another person and have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

Investigations are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference number 656A040519.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800555111.