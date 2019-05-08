Police search after bank holiday assault in Wellington

The man, in his 50s, was punched by another man at the top of The Ercall between 2pm and 2.45pm on Monday, May 6.

The victim sustained multiple facial injuries.

Police describe the offender as being white, in his 40s, 5ft10 with brown eyes, short grey hair and of stocky build.

He is believed to have been wearing a blue top, possibly a tracksuit, and to have been with a woman and a number of dogs at the time of the incident.

West Mercia Police are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident reference number 397s060519.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800555111.