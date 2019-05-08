Pair spotted trying to break into cars at university

The pair were seen outside the the university near Newport at about 11.30pm on May 3, driving around a car park.

Police said the pair attempted to gain entry to several of the vehicles, and damaged them in the process.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 referring to incident number 0840s of May 3.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org