Delivery driver's car stolen in Bridgnorth

The man's black Saab 9-3 was taken while he was at Sydney Cottage Drive in Bridgnorth, just before noon on Sunday.

The last three figures of the car's registration number are CSV.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "Investigations are being conducted using the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera system.

"Details of the stolen vehicle have been added to the ANPR database so that if it activates an ANPR camera the details will be passed to any police officers in the area so that they can take action.

"If you are a witness who saw anything suspicious on Sydney Cottage Drive around midday, or saw a black Saab 9-3 driving away from that area, please call 101 and refer to incident 0283s of May 5."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org