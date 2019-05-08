Burglars crash van and steal motorbikes during £30,000 raid in Newtown

The burglary, which happened shortly after 3am on Saturday, May 4, involved a ram raid by a white transit van at Freestyle Bikes on St Giles Business Park.

Police said three men who spoke with Scouse accents stole two blue and white Yamaha bikes and a white and blue HUSQVARNA bike worth £18,649, and caused about £12,000 worth of damage during the raid.

The van entered Newtown on Pool Road at 1am and fled in the direction of New Road at around 3.10am before being found abandoned in the Llys Dulas area of Newtown a short while later.

One of the bikes stolen

Dyfed-Powys Police officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Matthew Price at Newtown Police Station by calling 101 or text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908 quoting incident reference number DPP/0016/04/05/2019/02/C.