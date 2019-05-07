89 cannabis plants seized as police raid Telford drugs den

Officers raided the house in Springhill Crescent, Madeley, at about 8am today after a tip-off from the public.

West Mercia Police seized 89 plants from three bedrooms full of cannabis, ventilation ducts, lights and electric wires.

Police said no one was present at the house and no arrests were made.

Safer Neighbourhood Teams from Madeley, Dawley, Brookside and Lawley were involved in the raid and officers were still at the property investigating seven hours later.

The plants seized in Madeley this morning. Photo: @MadeleyCops

PC Neil Clayton, of Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "During an operation this morning 89 mature plants were seized from a mid-terrace property.

"All three bedrooms were being used for the cultivation of cannabis plants.

"No persons were at the scene and police are currently still at the address conducting investigations.

"Police were acting on information received from the public and we encourage people to report anything suspicious."

Madeley Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "A positive drugs raid carried out this morning at an address in Madeley by your South Safer Neighbourhood Teams, big thanks to @brooksidecops @LawleyCops @GreatDawleyCops."