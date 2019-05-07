Attempted murder arrests as boy, 16, shot in the head in Wolverhampton

A teenage boy has been shot in the head in Wolverhampton.

The 16-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Graiseley Street, in the Pennfields area, just before 8pm last night.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

They all remain in police custody.

An investigation got under way overnight following the gun attack. Picture: @snapperSK

What we know so far

Police were called to Graiseley Street and found the teenage boy were the gun shot wound.

The boy remains in hospital in a serious condition today, police have confirmed.

A large police presence and cordon was in place overnight. Picture: @snapperSK

A huge police presence arrived and cordoned off streets where the boy was found.

Patrol cars were seen lined up on roads and blocking off entrances to Graiseley Street.

A police tent at the scene of the shooting last night. Picture: @snapperSK

A police tent was erected in one part of the road as the investigation got under way.

Police cars lined the streets as an investigation was launched. Picture: @snapperSK

Bystander Tim Brannon described the chaos as shots rang out and armed police descended on the street.

He later spotted officers move to streets nearby including Owen Road as a major investigation got under way.

Police cordoned off the roads around the area. Picture: @snapperSK

He said: "I observed armed police and helicopter descend on Bingley Street off Owen Road after the incident. At least three armed response Audi Estates.

"But it was dramatic. Most witnesses say they heard shots. Not sure if from police or attackers."

WATCH: Huge police cordon in place

A police cordon remains in place in the road today as the investigation continues.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, who lived in a nearby block of flats told reporters the area was usually "very peaceful and quiet".

A West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance staff and a doctor treated a teenager who was shot in Wolverhampton last night.

The scene on Graiseley Street after the teenager was seriously injured in the shooting. Picture: Tim Thursfield

An area around Graisley Street is cordoned off by police. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Graiseley Street in the Pennfields area at 7.49pm to reports of an assault.

"An ambulance was on scene within five minutes and was backed up by two paramedic officers and the MERIT Trauma Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic.

"The teenager was treated at the scene before being taken on blue lights to hospital; the doctor travelled with the crew."

What have police said?

West Midlands Police officers have launched an investigation into the shooting and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Ade George, from West Midlands Police's force CID team, said: "I am appealing directly to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us if they have not already done so.

An area around Graisley Street is cordoned off by police. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Police remain at the scene today. Picture: Tim Thursfield

“No matter how insignificant you feel the information may be, it could really help with our investigation as we continue to follow forensic and CCTV enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 20WV/108168F/19.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.