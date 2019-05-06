Thieves strike in Oswestry raids

Between April 14 and 17, a house in Campbell Close was broken into and searched while the householder was away. Two laptops, cash in euros, and a valuable watch were among items taken.

Shortly after 7.30pm on April 22, a silver Transit van appears to have been used to ram shutters and force an entry into a trade shop in Maes y Clawdd, Mile End. Chainsaws, hedge cutters and strimmers were among items that were stolen.

At approximately 3.30pm on April 20, a shopper at a supermarket in Black Gate Street was putting her purchases into a car when she was approached by two females, described as foreign.

They were carrying a map and asked for directions to a hospital. They also asked for a lift.

When the shopper got home, she found that her small black wallet and bank cards had been taken from her handbag.

Bank cards were promptly cancelled but £1,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from her account in two transactions around 3.40pm at a bank in Cross Street and purchases made at nearby shops.

One female was described as aged 40-50 and had black hair. The other, who might have been a daughter, was aged in late teens to early 20s and had long black hair. The older female spoke good English. Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 0702s 200419.

Finally a heavy stone Easter Island-style statue was stolen overnight between April 19-20 from a garden in Caer Road, Oswestry. Two or more people would have been required to lift and carry the item.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org