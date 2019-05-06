Cause of death of women found dead in Telford still unknown

The woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is believed to be 29 years old and from the Wellington area.

She was found dead just before 4pm in a wooded area off Sutherland Road in Wellington after a member of the public called 999.

West Mercia Police say a post mortem has been carried out with the results inconclusive and the cause of death not yet known.

Formal identification has not yet taken place and police are treating her death as unexplained while enquiries are ongoing.

DCI Mike Nally said: "I would continue to ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to come forward and speak to us.

"This is a very tragic incident where a woman has sadly lost her life and we are currently carrying out enquiries to trace her next of kin.

"Our enquiries in to the woman's death are very much in the initial stages and it is too early to say whether or not there are any suspicious circumstances. At the moment her death is being treated as unexplained.

"We're appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, in particular between 5pm and 11pm on Friday night, and saw or heard anything that could help with our enquiries."

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 quoting reference 455S040519.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org