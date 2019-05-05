Lauren Griffiths: Man quizzed over death is released on police bail

The 22-year-old was arrested after the body of Lauren Griffiths, a former pupil of The Marches School, was found in a house in Cardiff at around 6.10pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "The 22 year-old man arrested in connection with the death of Lauren Griffiths has been released on police bail pending further investigations.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with Lauren’s death."

It is understood that the man was known to Lauren.

In a statement made in the hours after her death her family said: “Lauren was a beautiful bubbly girl. She loved being part of a large family and was a real people person.

"Lauren’s fun and unique dress sense always made her stand out in a crowd and she was comfortable and confident in her own skin.

"Lauren was taken from us too soon and leaves a massive hole in all our hearts."

Detectives continue to appeal to anyone with information about the incident to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting occurrence 1900154230.