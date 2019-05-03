WATCH: Terrifying moment burglars smash their way through front door of Bridgnorth house

The raiders subjected families in Bridgnorth and Wombourne to terrifying break-ins to steal keys for luxury cars.

They were part of a group that used weapons including a sledgehammer, axe, baseball bat and a machete to smash down front doors and threaten the owners before snatching the keys and fleeing in the stolen vehicles.

Terrifying break-in captured on CCTV

Darius Woodstock, 19, and a 16-year-old youth admitted their roles in a break-in at a house, in Victoria Road, Bridgnorth, where a £50,000 Audi was stolen. CCTV footage from the incident was played at the sentencing. The attackers could be heard shouting "give me the keys" while the occupants could be heard screaming.

The teenagers also admitted stealing an Audi at a property, in Penley Gardens, Wombourne, Staffordshire, along with co-defendant Anthony Everitt, 41, where a machete was held to the face of the householder.

The film showed three men using heavy weapons to smash their way into the Bridgnorth property shortly before midnight on July 1 last year. The Wombourne raid followed about 40 minutes later.

Darius Woodstock, left, and Anthony Everitt

Sentencing the trio at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Judge Peter Barrie said: "You caused significant loss to the occupiers of these properties.There was violence, vandalism of front doors to break your way in. In both incidents the occupiers.

"We have heard on the footage, you making threats of violence, use of threats of violence and weapons which you didn't hesitate to use. This is almost a full house of the greater harm category under the sentencing guidelines.

He added that the families were left traumatised.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Phillip Beardwell said: “They attacked the front door smashing through the glass and kicked at it. One weapon pushed into the house. The owners resisted the attackers the best they could by throwing things at them in order to try and keep them out of the house.

“However, the burglars who were demanding car keys got the car keys and drove off in it. Their disguises were such that no one was able to identify the attackers. However, CCTV shows three attackers, what they were doing and what they did.”

Weapons

Mr Beardwell said in the second the attackers shouted "give me the gold" in the belief that the occupants possessed gold jewellery.

Woodstock, of Wallace Road, Bradley, Bilston, and the youth pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft, and one count of attempted theft.

Everitt, of Achilles Close, Great Wyrley, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated burglary, theft, and one attempted theft relating only to the Wombourne incident. He was jailed for 10 years and six months.

Woodstock was detained at young offenders institution for seven years and the youth who cannot be named for legal reasons was given a six-year detention order.

Cathlyn Orchard, defending Everitt, said he was not the "leading" light and it was a joint enterprise.

The defendants must serve half of the terms before being released on licence. The weapons will be destroyed.