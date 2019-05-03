Telford man ‘not responsible’ for 12 car fires

Thousands of pounds damage was caused when the cars, a house and garden fences in Hadley and Leegomery, in Telford, were damaged by flames and smoke in a spate of attacks in June and July 2017.

Yesterday (thurs)defendant Omar McGowan told Shrewsbury Crown Court that as a 10-a-day smoker he often bought matches to light his cigarettes.

Defending barrister Miss Debra White asked him: "You were charged with 12 offences. Did you carry out those offences?

Giving evidence under oath McGowan replied: "No. I am not responsible for them."

He is accused of allegedly targeting the motors in six separate incidents on four different nights between June 18 and July 28, 2017.

The case so far

In relation to fires in Chockleys Meadow Close, in Leegomery, where the Lexus and a Renault were attacked on July 4, McGowan told the jury: "I would have been at home. I spend a lot of time in my house because I don't associate with many people.

"I had nothing to do with it."

He told the jury that his daily routine often involve him staying indoors due to his mental health issues. He was diagnosed with ADHD as a child and was granted a special education needs statement.

McGowan added that due to medication prescribed for psychosis and for a sleeping disorder, he was often sleepy.

The affected motors had either been set alight or sustained heat damage due to being close to burning vehicles. Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was called out to douse the flames.

Some of the cars were written off by insurers, including a Lexus worth more than £4,000 and a Renault Twingo worth £2,500.

Another victim, in Hadley, was left with a damaged car and house.

The jury previously heard that DNA tests carried out on six matches recovered from this scene and CCTV footage from a nearby petrol station linked the defendant to the vicinity.

Under cross-examination by Miss White, prosecution witness Detective Constable Lee Medlam conceded that correct procedures had not been followed in relation to the manner in which footage from the investigation was used to attempt to identify McGowan by his gait or walking motion.

McGowan, 27, of Aintree Close, Leegomery, denies 10 counts of arson and two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered. The trial continues.