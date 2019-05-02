Crime victims' advice line has 5,000 referrals in first month

The Victim Advice Line was launched in the county on April 1, and in the month since has contacted 2,392 victims, and had 5,093 referrals.

It was rolled out across West Mercia by police and crime commissioner John Campion, who said it was fantastic to see the service helping so many people.

The service has been designed to help victims and witnesses get support at every stage of their journey, whether they want to report a crime to the police or not.

Matt Chester, head of Victim Services, said: "Victims are at the heart of everything we do and West Mercia's Victim Advice Line is already demonstrating its value and benefits for victims of crime, helping them get the support, advice and information they need so they can, as best as possible, get on with their lives.

"We know that being a victim, witness or anyone else affected by crime can have a significant and lasting impact on their health and wellbeing and feelings of safety. Knowing where to turn, what to expect and what support is available can be daunting and confusing.

Cope

"The Victim Advice Line means you don't have to cope alone - our Victim Care Coordinators will help you cope with the experience, get on the path to recovery by accessing the support you need, and be with you every step of the way.

"Already, in its first month, the Victim Advice Line has received 5,093 referrals to the service and 2,392 victims have been directly contacted by a Victim Care Coordinator. The victim may have been contacted multiple times depending on the need of the victim."

Mr Campion said: "It is fantastic to see the new victim service already helping so many people. This just shows how invaluable services like this can be, and why it's so important that help and support is available to anyone affected by crime.

"I hope that more people will continue to reach out so we can help them regain the confidence to carry on with their lives."

The advice line is not just for victims of crime and witnesses but also people concerned about friends and family who have survived a crime and are living with it.

For more information visit victimadviceline.org.uk