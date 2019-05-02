Suspected drink driver causes Telford electricity blackout in crash

Officers were sent to the crash in Ketley after the man's car collided with an electrical substation at about 10pm, causing damage to equipment and leaving areas of Telford without power.

A team from Western Power Distribution was called to the scene on Holyhead Road at about 10.30pm to assess the damage and conduct repairs.

The majority of properties affected had power restored within the hour and the electricity company was continuing to conduct repairs today.

Police said the man failed a roadside breath test with 67mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, nearly twice the legal limit of 35mg.

A spokesperson for Western Power Distribution said: "The accident caused damage to some of our substation equipment and we had to cut off 550 electricity supplies in the area for safety reasons so we could inspect our equipment."

Telford Patrol tweeted: "Last night #DrinkDriver crashed his car in Ketley causing damage to an electrical substation.

"Leaving areas of Telford without power & @wpduk fixing the mess.

"Arrested for failing the roadside breath test with 67, that's nearly twice the limit."