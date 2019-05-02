Police stepping up patrols to slow cars in Bridgnorth

Reckless drivers are being targeted by police in Bridgnorth, who have increased patrols and conducted speed monitoring near schools down Innage Lane following a number of complaints made by residents over the last month.

Alison French, of Victoria Road, said she was too scared to let her nine-year-old son travel the 10 minutes to St Leonards Primary School and 13-year-old daughter travel to Bridgnorth Endowed on their own.

"I know some people do let their children make their own way but when there's a child in my care and I've seen how some people drive I just don't feel confident enough to do that.

"I've seen instances where cars have driven at speed and even climbed up dropped pavements and that's dangerous regardless of speed.

"My son should be walking on his own next year but I wouldn't let him cross the road on his own with the way things are at the moment. My daughter is in a wheelchair and although she's very sensible it wouldn't take much for a speeding car to put her at risk – it's just too dangerous.

"I totally agree with the extra police patrols and the speed monitoring they are doing down Innage Lane, but other roads nearby are just as bad."

Councillor Julia Buckley, representing East ward, said a number of parents have raised their concerns of speeding around schools.

"Just this week I've had a lot of parents flag me down at the school gates saying they are worried about speeding and the way people drive around schools," she said.

"It's causing anxiety among residents, some of whom won't let their children travel to school on their own even though families are encouraged to walk and cycle to school.

"Down Victoria Road especially there becomes a problem when cars park in the road and effectively turn it into a one lane road."

Councillor Geoff Davies, who represents Castle ward, added: "Speeding and careless driving is an obvious danger to pedestrians and schoolchildren.

"Any increased police presence is always a good way to deter drivers from continuing to drive like this."