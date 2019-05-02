Police officers injured arresting county lines drug suspects

The pair are suspected to be involved in supplying class A drugs and were arrested following a stop search today.

West Mercia Police said two officers were assaulted and left with minor injuries after the arrests.

Telford Proactive CID tweeted: "Two under arrest on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs following stop search in Telford.

"Two officers assaulted during the incident received minor injuries. Both suspects from the Wolverhampton area."

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, added: "Great work. Sorry to hear about the injuries to officers – not acceptable.

"Wishing them a speedy recovery."