Two accused over Shrewsbury town centre stabbing

Luke Pritchard, of 20, Copthorne Road, and Simon Llewellyn, 40, of Pulrose Walk, both in Shrewsbury, appeared at the town's crown court on Tuesday.

Both face charges of robbery and possession of a bladed knife.

Llewellyn also faces charges of false imprisonment, burglary and dwelling burglary with violence.

No pleas were given at the hearing.

The case relates to an incident where a man was stabbed between Castle Street and Raven Meadows, between March 22 and 23. He was taken to hospital and his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The matter was adjourned until May 8. Both were remanded in custody.