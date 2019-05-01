Menu

Man, 19, admits to child sex offences

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Crime | Published:

A 19-year-old Shropshire man has admitted to a number of child sex offences.

Thomas Underwood was 17 when he carried out the offences. He admitted one count of causing a child to watch a sexual act, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity and five counts of making indecent images.

The offences relate to the period date April 2016 to August 2017.

At Shrewsbury Crown Court he pleaded guilty to a total of eight counts.

Underwood, of Dulwich Grange, Bratton, near Telford was granted conditional bail and must notify West Mercia Police if any changes of address with immediate effect.

The case, was adjourned until July 12 for reports.

