Parents in Broseley warned about their children's behaviour

Parents of a group of youths linked to behaviour causing alarm and distress have been contacted by the Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Officers have stepped up patrols recently in areas where bad behaviour has been reported.

Now working on information provided by witnesses and in liaison with a number of partner agencies, they have sent letters to the parents of a number of children identified as being involved in anti-social behaviour in Broseley.

The letters say the anti-social behaviour cannot be accepted and point out that there is legislation under the Crime and Disorder Act where restrictions can be placed upon individuals through the court system if they persist with such behaviour. They ask for the support of parents to address this issue with their children and for support in preventing the children from becoming persistent offenders simply by being of good behaviour in the future.

Police are also calling on victims of the behaviour to report it.

A spokesman said: "Anti-social behaviour can see an increase as the days become longer and the weather improves.

"If you become a victim of anti social behaviour please ring 101 with the details of the problem. We may not always be able to send officers to speak to you as there may be other incidents occurring that take priority. But if you don't make the report, the Officers in the Safer Neighbourhood Team won't know the anti-social behaviour has taken place and can't try and tackle the problem by targeting any areas affected."

"For any help or assistance from your West Mercia Police, please contact us on 101, or email snt.bmw@westmercia.pnn.police.uk Please bear in mind that if you are reporting an incident, you will need to ring 101 as the email address is not monitored around the clock.

"If you want to pass any information anonymously you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 or use their online reporting form https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/pre-form."