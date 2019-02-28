Landlady tells jury of burglary at Bridgnorth B&B

Kallum Smith denies carrying out a string of burglaries in Bridgnorth last July and is standing trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

One of the properties the 22-year-old allegedly targeted was Stoneway Guest House.

Tracy Hurst, who has been the landlady of the B&B for about nine years, told the court yesterday that she discovered items missing from the property on July 16 last year.

She said she woke up and went to the kitchen to prepare breakfast but noticed a Samsung tablet computer was missing.

She said a jewellery box, used for ornamental purposes, was also not where it should have been.

Mrs Hurst said: "I rang my husband to double check he hadn't moved anything.

"He said see if my iPad is still on the settee and it wasn't."

Mrs Hurst said she could see no damage to doors or windows and she called the police.

The court heard she was later told by the police that Smith's fingerprints were found on the jewellery box at Stoneway Guest House.

Mrs Hurst said Smith had never been a guest there and in July last year all guests had pre-booked their rooms, so there were no 'walk-in' customers.

Mr Kevin Jones, prosecuting barrister, said a property in Listley Court had also been targeted in a burglary.

He said the residents of the address woke to find their front door open.

Mr Jones said toys and other belongings were found all over the floor, and the downstairs of the property had been searched.

The court heard items stolen from the address included a TV, a handbag containing £500 in cash, a PlayStation 4 and games, a wallet, tablet computer, speakers, whiskey, gin and an Armani watch.

Car keys and a Citroen parked outside the property was also taken.

Earlier this week, the trial heard the defendant stayed at The Croft Guesthouse, in St Mary’s Street, on July 4 and failed to return his room key.

Days later a new guest reported a camera and an electronic device missing from that room and the matter was reported to police.

There was also a burglary at a property in West Castle Street.

Smith also faces a charge of taking a conveyance without authority, relating to an allegation he took a Citroen without the consent of the owner on July 24.

He is also accused of perverting the course of public justice by asking or threatening a man called Declan Dunne to take the blame for one of the burglaries on July 17.

Smith, of Garden Villages, Highley, denies a charge of theft, four charges of burglary, taking a vehicle without consent and of perverting the course of justice.

The trial continues.