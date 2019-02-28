Drink driving deaths at eight-year high

New figures from the Department of Transport show nearly 330 people were killed on roads in the UK due to drink driving in 2017, the most since 380 recorded deaths in 2009.

The increase is thought to be associated with a major drop in police numbers, with 20,000 officers leaving the force since 2010 – leading to rural areas seeing less coverage and drivers believing they have a better chance of getting away with driving while under the influence.

This comes as West Mercia Police could be increasing its numbers to about 2,150 officers – the highest level the force has seen since 2012.

The data shows a provisional death toll of 240 to 330 people in 2017 that were killed due to accidents involving at least one drunk driver.

The estimated 290 road fatalities show an increase of 60 deaths compared to 2016, equivalent to 26 per cent.

These figures are expected to rise as almost a quarter of drivers aged 22 to 44 admit to driving over the limit.

The proposal to increase the number of officers in West Mercia is part of Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion's plans for the coming years.

If plans go ahead, an extra 115 police officers could be added to the ranks under budget proposals that would see council tax rise in Shropshire.

The investment would be funded by an increase in central grant funding from the Government, as well as an increase in the council tax police precept of about £1.60 per household.

About 28 per cent of drink driving arrests happen the morning after drinking and research conducted by Scrap Car Comparison suggests there needs to be stricter limits

Dean Adams, Scrap Car Comparison spokesman said: "We are seeing a lot of cars written off through drink driving in the past year and the figures are alarming.

"There needs to be a zero tolerance policy to drink driving, one drink is too many but with more and more road policing cuts this almost looks impossible to manage.

"It's now about motorists using common sense and not abusing the law – an extra 60 people have died in the past year alone and things could be getting worse."

Driving or attempting to drive while above the legal limit can result in six months imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a driving ban for at least a year, and three years if convicted twice in 10 years.

Causing death by careless driving when under the influence of alcohol could see up to 14 years imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a ban from driving for at least two years with an extended driving test also being enforced before a licence can be returned.