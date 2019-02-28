Cross border policing traps gang that raided Shrewsbury store

Four men wearing balaclavas and wielding sledgehammers and crowbars broke into the store in January stealing phones and sim cards.

The men also caused significant damage inside the store which meant that it couldn't open for business the next day.

Following the incident, the four men made off in an Audi S4 and were pursued by police and a police helicopter across three counties and were arrested in Manchester after a stinger device was used to stop the car

Two man were detained by police with two still being sought by police.

The remaining two suspects are still outstanding and enquiries are ongoing to identify them.

Detective Sergeant Mat Crisp from West Mercia Police said: "This investigation is an excellent example of cross border policing that involved officers from West Mercia Police, Cheshire Police, Greater Manchester Police and the National Police Air Service that led to the identification, and apprehension of these two men.

"This partnership work also enabled us to retrieve thousands of pounds worth of stolen property that we have been able to return to the company.

"Tackling burglary remains a priority for West Mercia Police and we are committed to protecting our communities and reducing the impact of burglary by working closely with our partner agencies to ensure offenders are brought to justice."

Jordan Wheeldon, 30, of Seaford Road, Salford, and Christopher Taylor, 33, of Ranelagh Road, Swinton, both pleaded guilty to the offence of burglary and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.