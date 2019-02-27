Advertising
Investigations continue into death of Market Drayton teenager
Efforts to find out what caused the death of a teenager near Market Drayton including a post mortem exam have so far been "inconclusive", and police are continuing their investigation.
Tom Lee, who was 17, died in hospital after emergency services were called to help him in Peatswood on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border last week.
An 18-year-old man, from Market Drayton, was arrested and has been released on bail while enquiries are ongoing.
Four teenagers - two 16-year-old girls, and two 17-year-old boys - all also from Market Drayton, were also assisting and were released under investigation.
Charlotte Slaney of Staffordshire Police said: "A post mortem examination was inconclusive and an investigation into the cause of death remains ongoing.
"We do not expect any further updates for some time."
