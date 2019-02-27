Investigations continue into death of Market Drayton teenager

Tom Lee, who was 17, died in hospital after emergency services were called to help him in Peatswood on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border last week.

An 18-year-old man, from Market Drayton, was arrested and has been released on bail while enquiries are ongoing.

Four teenagers - two 16-year-old girls, and two 17-year-old boys - all also from Market Drayton, were also assisting and were released under investigation.

Charlotte Slaney of Staffordshire Police said: "A post mortem examination was inconclusive and an investigation into the cause of death remains ongoing.

"We do not expect any further updates for some time."