Wooden bench at Market Drayton home is stolen and smashed up

By Mat Growcott | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

Thieves took a wooden bench from outside a Market Drayton home and smashed it in a nearby alleyway.

The bench, which had special sentimental value to the owners, was taken from outside the front of a house in Queen Street. It was later found in pieces nearby.

It went missing at around 8.30pm on February 14, and police are now looking for people who saw anything to come forward.

Anybody with information is asked to call officers on 101 citing incident number 0629s 150219.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

