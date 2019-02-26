Drug dealer tried to stop Telford businessman testifying

Patryk Dziewiatkowski, 24, of Smithfield Road, Wrexham, had tried to pressure and threaten the victim, who owned shops in Wrexham and Telford and had offered £5,000 to stop him attending court but the move failed.

He had 21 months added to his current 14 and a half year sentence.

Ian Geary, 50, of The Uplands, Palace Fields, Runcorn, was also jailed for 21 months an Mason Gill, 44, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, was locked up for 18 months. The trio admitted conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

At Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, Judge Huw Rees said: "There was intimidation which was persistent and included threats. This was a deliberate attempt to dissuade the witness from giving evidence.”

Prosecutor Karl Scholz said Dziewiatkowski was due to stand trial last June for blackmail after being arrested at Altcourse jail. Geary visited him in prison and the prosecutor said he was the “prime player” in the conspiracy although Dziewiatkowski would have benefited.

Mr Scholz said police found Geary’s fingerprints in a phone box after he called the victim. Gill had withheld his number when he contacted the businessman but the victim’s phone service provider kept details of incoming calls. Gill had used a phone registered in his name.

Mr Sholz said: “What’s remarkable is Gill was prepared to put his own liberty in jeopardy for the sum of money he was paid. Inquiries have revealed the amount of money was less than £100."

He described Dziewiatkowski as “quite clearly is a dangerous man, adding it was highly probably that he would be deported.

Julian Nutter, defending, said there was another side to Dziewiatkowski. He was making efforts in prison to improve himself. He qualified as a car mechanic in Poland and wished he never came to Britain.

He said: “He does want to lead an honest and industrious life."

Duncan Bould, for Geary, said his client behaved completely out of his depth, was hardworking and described the offence was an “aberration.”

Simon Mintz, defending Gill, said his client's involvement was peripheral.