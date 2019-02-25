Menu

Advertising

Two men arrested in Telford over alleged child sexual exploitation

By Rory Smith | Telford | Crime | Published:

Police in Telford today arrested two men in relation to alleged child sexual exploitation.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child under 16 and are being held in custody.

West Mercia Police's Telford CSE Team worked with the Local Policing Priority Team to arrest the men this morning.

LPPT North posted the incident on social media, writing: "The team have assisted Telford CSE team this morning. 2x males have been arrested and are in custody on suspicion of sexual activity with a child under 16. #Police #Protect"

Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Trainee news reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Ketley office in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News