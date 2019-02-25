Two men arrested in Telford over alleged child sexual exploitation

The men have been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child under 16 and are being held in custody.

West Mercia Police's Telford CSE Team worked with the Local Policing Priority Team to arrest the men this morning.

LPPT North posted the incident on social media, writing: "The team have assisted Telford CSE team this morning. 2x males have been arrested and are in custody on suspicion of sexual activity with a child under 16. #Police #Protect"